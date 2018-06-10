A Fox News host has accidentally referred to the highly anticipated summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a meeting of "two dictators".

Fox & Friends co-host Abby Huntsman made the comment as TV footage showed the Republican president landing in Singapore for a summit with Kim.

Guest and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci didn't catch it.

But the daughter of US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman later apologised on air for what she had said.

Her gaffe still took off on Twitter.

The two leaders arrived in Singapore for their talks, which initially were billed as an effort to rid North Korea of its nuclear weapons.

The meeting has been downplayed by Trump in recent days.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo / AP
- AP

