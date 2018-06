A US fighter jet has crashed into the sea off Okinawa in Japan.

Sky News says the F 15 aircraft was from the US Kadena Base.

It crashed at around 6.40am today local time in the Philippine Sea.

The Okinawa Times reports that a search has been launched for the pilot, who ejected from the plane.

The Sun reports that the US Air Force has been considering retiring the F-15s, and replacing them with F-16 fighting falcons.