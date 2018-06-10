A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 49-year old woman, who was working as a payday loan collector, was found dead at a house in Essex.

Mother-of-two, Tina Cantello, was reported missing on Friday afternoon local time after she failed to return home from work, the Daily Telegraph reports.

It is thought she had been working as for a company specialising in doorstep loans and was making her regular collections when she went missing.

Her desperate family had said her disappearance was out of character and they appealed for her safe return.

But Essex Police confirmed that a murder investigation had been launched after Cantello's body was discovered at an address in the Langdon Hills area of Basildon, around 3.2km away from where she lived.

The body was discovered at a house in Derby Close yesterday and a 38-year-old man, thought to be living at the address, was being questioned on suspicion of murder.

Police cordoned off a property in a smart cul de sac, where houses sell for around £350,000.

James Taylor, the boyfriend of Cantello's daughter, said she had left home to make her regular round to collect money from those who had taken out doorstep loans.

He said she was on her way to the third of three jobs and was due back at 7.30pm.

When she did not arrive home the alarm was raised and police later found her mobile phone by the side of the road, suggesting it had been thrown from a car.

A friend of Cantello, who was just 4ft 11in (1.25m) tall, visited the scene to lay flowers yesterday and said she had been working for a company called Provident.

Emma Lee, 34, said: "I was a good friend to her. She was a Provident lady to me and we're sad she's gone really.

"She was a bubbly, lovely and caring lady. I don't understand how anyone would want to hurt her."