"I stabbed him in the chest with a knife."

It was the phone call which would change Lena Kasparian's life forever and see her dubbed as "Australia's Black Widow".

In May 2011, her partner Marc Zartarian had just physically attacked her in the kitchen of her home as her two young children watched on.

According to Lena her relationship with Marc was in turmoil amid his spiralling alcohol and drug use.

She pulled out a knife to scare him off, but he'd lunged at it anyway, resulting in it piercing his chest and Kasparian facing murder charges.

In a new interview with 60 Minutes, the fashion designer, 39, detailed the harrowing events of that fateful night.

While the couple had seemed happy to the outside world, their relationship was in turmoil amid Zartarian's spiralling alcohol and drug use. But when Kasparian asked him to leave in order to protect her two young kids, he pleaded with her to change her mind.

"He'd cry and he's like, 'I have no-one else, you're the only one I trust, you're the only one I have' — and I felt sorry for him," she told Nine reporter Tara Brown.

Then on May 1, 2011, Kasparian had been forced to leave a family event earlier because her boyfriend was drunk again and she knew if they stayed, he'd "embarrass" and "humiliate" her.

On the drive home, she recalled, he was "out of control".

She initially forced Zartarian to stay outside to "cool off", but he kept "yelling and hurling abuse and trying to kick the door in".

So Kasparian let him back inside.

A crime scene photo of the saucepan that Marc Zartarian used to Lena on the head.

Immediately, she realised from the look on his face that "it just wasn't him anymore".

The pair went into the kitchen, and she asked him: "What's wrong with you? Why are you behaving like this?"

Zartarian had pushed his girlfriend around in the past, but at that moment, he did something he'd never done before: he slapped her in the face.

After Kasparian told him he needed to leave, he picked up a saucepan from the sink. Just as her 3-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter ran into the room, he hit her over the head with "full force".

So violent was the blow, it left the saucepan "damaged and misshapen".

"I'll never forget my kids screaming," Kasparian told 60 Minutes.

"You know, having my son wrapped around my leg, screaming and crying, and my daughter trying to protect me, kicking Marc from behind, telling him, 'leave my Mummy alone'."

The tip of the kitchen knife penetrated Marc Zartarian, missing cartilage and bone to pierce his heart.

In a moment of desperation, Kasparian reached for something — anything — that she could use to protect herself, and fumbled across the 16cm knife she'd been using the night before.

"At that point, he saw the knife in my hand, and then he started pacing and chest out, and he just kept saying, 'All right, stab me. Do it. Go on, stab me. Do it. Do it,'" Kasparian explained. "It's like, that's not the reaction I was waiting for, I was waiting for him to just sort of walk away."

At that point, Zartarian lunged towards his partner, and they both realised the tip of the knife had stabbed him.

"We just looked at each other with this sort of gasp, and like, 'Ahh'," she said.

"I was frozen. It's like time just stopped. We just had that eye-to-eye connection, and I think I had that shock in my face, where I was like, 'Oh my God. What just happened?'"

Even after Kasparian had called emergency services, she still didn't believe the injury was that serious.

"There was no force. He was alive, he wasn't dead. There was no blood gushing anywhere, there was nothing, it was just a tiny, little cut — 14mm."

It was an impossibly tiny wound — smaller than a paperclip — but in an incredible stroke of misfortune, managed to miss his cartilage and ribs and instead pierce his heart.

Thanks to Kasparian's own words on the emergency call, when police showed up they had no choice but to arrest her for grievous bodily harm.

"As much as I was the victim in that situation, they, at that point, thought that Marc was the victim. So I just wanted to explain to them that this is what happened, this is the situation, and I was — I was cuffed," Kasparian explained.

Lena Kasparian was dubbed as "Australia's Black Widow" following the killing.

Zartarian fell into a coma, but six days later, had his life support switched off.

On the day of his funeral, Kasparian's charge was upgraded to murder and she was told she was facing 20 years in prison.

While she regretted picking up the knife, Kasparian also recognised that if she hadn't, it may have resulted in her own death.

"If I didn't pick up the knife, would he have picked up the knife and used it against me? So, it was just an instant reaction to defend myself and to try to scare him off."

Thankfully for her, Kasparian's claim of self-defence was accepted by the jury and she was acquitted of murder after just three days of hearings in September 2012.

But it would take much longer for the emotional scars of the whole process to heal, especially given the media's earlier portrayal of her as some kind of calculated murderer.

Reflecting on why she was given the "Black Widow" moniker, Kasparian explained that it was likely her lack of outward emotion: "Am I supposed to wail and cry like a crazy person to make people feel sorry for me?. I'm not going to be someone I'm not just to prove a point."

If you're in danger NOW:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you

• Run outside and head for where there are other people

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you

• Take the children with you

• Don't stop to get anything else

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisisline operates 24/7 - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and their children. Crisisline 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice: www.justice.govt.nz/family-justice/domestic-violence

• National Network of Stopping Violence: www.nnsvs.org.nz

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women, focusing this year on sexual violence and the issue of consent. www.whiteribbon.org.nz