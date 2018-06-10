MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Bud was building toward hurricane strength in the Pacific Ocean west of Mexico on Sunday even as former Hurricane Aletta was fading. Neither immediately threatened land, though Bud was expected to kick up high surf along the coast and potentially could reach the Los Cabos resort region by Thursday or Friday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Bud had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) Sunday morning. It was centered about 300 miles (485 kilometers) south of Manzanillo, Mexico, and was moving northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).

It was expected to become a hurricane late Sunday or early Monday, but was projected to weaken back to tropical storm force in cooler waters near the Baja California Peninsula.

The Hurricane Center said the storm could generate swells that cause life-threatening surf and rip currents over the coming days.

Meanwhile, Aletta's winds were down to 45 mph (75 kph). It peaked on Friday as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 140 mph (220 kph).

It was about 555 miles (895 kilometers) south of the Baja California Peninsula.