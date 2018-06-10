The cover of the Economist shows 'demolition man' US President Donald Trump swinging on a gigantic wrecking ball: a metaphor for his foreign policy.

Tomorrow in Singapore, when he meets North Korea's Kim Jong Un, Trump has an opportunity to begin to change that image.

Questions persist about his readiness. Trump says he has been preparing for this "all my life." He also claims that little preparation is needed. Those who have been through such events scoff at that notion. The President's confidence no doubt stems from the fact that he has been in countless negotiations as a businessman. But he has never been involved in anything of this complexity and consequence.

Long-term success in eliminating North Korea's nuclear programme could depend on whether the two leaders are able mutual trust that would infuse subsequent negotiations between their aides and advisers. Trump has shown an ability to develop seemingly good relationships with some world leaders, and then to undermine them. Trump's judgment of others often is on the basis of what's good for Trump.

It could be years before anyone can fully judge whether the summit put the two countries on a path to success.

Those with experience in national security issues believe one measure of progress will be whether there is a framework that includes an explicit agreement by the North Koreans to denuclearise; a willingness to constrain their missile programme; and a commitment to a verification system. In return, the US could offer help in producing a peace treaty between North Korea and South Korea; pledge not to invade North Korea; hold out the chance of diplomatic relations and economic assistance if North Korea lives up to its promises.

That might seem normal and expected, but with this president, the normal and expected are not always in his vocabulary.