HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Actor, comedian and author Mindy Kaling is delivering the commencement address at Dartmouth College, her alma mater.

Kaling graduated from the Ivy League school in 2001. Kaling created, wrote, produced and starred in the medical-themed comedy series "The Mindy Project," and also played Kelly Kapoor on the American version of "The Office" for many seasons.

Kaling has also written a pair of best-selling memoirs, the first of which is called "Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?" Her experiences at Dartmouth have occasionally served as fodder for her writing and comedy over the years.

Commencement is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.