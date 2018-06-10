Guatemala's Volcano of Fire released a new flow of burning sediment and rock Saturday, almost a week after its initial eruption left at least 110 people dead and about 200 missing.

Guatemala's seismology and vulcanology institute said the new lahar — a flow of mud, debris, water and pyroclastic material — was fed by rains and tore down trees as it swept through ravines and gullies.

Institute director Eddy Sanchez said the risks from the Volcano of Fire are not over even though its activity has been decreasing.

He said the last time it erupted it took two and a half weeks for the volcano to return to normal.

Official search efforts for the missing were suspended for the third straight day today amid dangerous conditions.

But in places like San Miguel Los Lotes families and volunteers continued the search.

More than 4000 people remained in shelters after last Monday's eruption, where aid has begun arriving along with complaints about how it is being distributed.

Authorities in Guatemalan have already launched an investigation into the official response to the crises. But a protest was called for today in Guatemala City by people frustrated with rescue efforts and the management of aid.

-AP