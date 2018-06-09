Prosecutors in El Salvador have ordered the arrests of former President Mauricio Funes and 30 members of his inner circle on a range of corruption charges for allegedly siphoning US$351 million ($499m) from public coffers, said the Attorney-General's Office.

The 31 arrest orders include Funes' private secretary, his long-time partner Ada Mitchelle Guzman Siguenza, his ex-wife Regina Canas and two of Funes' sons.

"In the government of Mauricio Funes there were serious and outrageous cases of corruption in which they extracted US$351m from public accounts," said Salvadoran Attorney-General Douglas Menendez.

Funes, 58, immediately mounted a defence via Twitter, taking on charges one by one and asking "where was the crime?" and "what does that have to do with me?"

"It stands out that the [Attorney-General's Office] has only made incriminations without presenting a single piece of evidence against me," Funes wrote.

Melendez said Funes stole US$292m from El Salvador's mortgage bank, including millions carried out as cash in plastic garbage bags.

Jorge Cortez, head of the Attorney General's financial investigation unit, said Guzman Siguenza used some of the diverted funds for cosmetic surgery in Beverly Hills.

Funes held office from 2009 to 2014 as president for the leftist Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front, and has been living in exile in Nicaragua since 2016.

He has alleged that the government of President Salvador Sanchez Ceren, who is from the same party, is trying to settle political scores in pursuing him.

Melendez said prosecutors had alerted Interpol that Funes was "a person of interest" and the government would seek his extradition from Nicaragua.

Melendez declined to respond to Funes' assertions that the moves against him were a political vendetta.

Funes was convicted in November last year of illegal enrichment in a civil court and ordered to return money to the Government. One of his sons, Carlos Mauricio Funes Canas, was convicted of the same offence. The senior Funes was barred from holding public office for 10 years.

In recent years, two other former Salvadoran presidents — Francisco Flores (1999-2004) and Tony Saca (2004-2009) — have faced corruption charges involving US$15m in public funds and at least US$246m respectively.