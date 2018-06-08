SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Prosecutors in El Salvador say arrest warrants have been issued for former President Mauricio Funes and more than two dozen others from his inner circle on a host of corruption charges.

Salvadoran Attorney General Douglas Menendez says the 31 arrest orders include Funes' private secretary, his long-time partner Ada Mitchelle Guzman Siguenza, his ex-wife Regina Canas and two of Funes' sons.

Menendez said Friday in a news conference that Funes' government diverted $351 million in public funds.

Funes held office from 2009 to 2014, and has been living in exile in Nicaragua since 2016.