KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

A special prosecutor says her investigation of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens found no corroborating evidence that would support refiling a felony invasion of privacy charge.

Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Friday that she would not file charges in the case that landed with her last month after St. Louis prosecutors dismissed the charge.

Baker said in a news release that she and a team of assistant prosecutors exhausted potential leads and even enlisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate. Still, Baker says there wasn't sufficient evidence to consider a criminal charge.

Greitens was initially indicted by a St. Louis grand jury in February. He was accused of taking an unauthorized and compromising photo of a woman during an extramarital affair in 2015, before he was elected.

Greitens resigned last week.

A special prosecutor will not refile a felony invasion-of-privacy charge against former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced her decision Friday, one week after the Republican governor's resignation.

A St. Louis grand jury in February indicted Greitens, accusing him of taking an unauthorized and compromising photo of a woman with whom he had an extramarital affair in 2015, before he was elected.

St. Louis prosecutors dropped the charge May 14 after a court ruled that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner had to answer questions under oath from Greitens' attorneys. The announcement came as jury selection was nearing completion.

Greitens resigned last week as the Legislature was meeting in special session to consider the possibility of impeachment.

The special prosecutor considering whether to re-file a felony invasion of privacy charge against former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will announce her decision on Friday.

The office of Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker says she will make a statement and offer details at 3 p.m. in Kansas City.

The Republican governor resigned effective June 1. He was indicted by a St. Louis grand jury for allegedly taking an unauthorized photo of a partially-nude woman during an extramarital affair in 2015. St. Louis prosecutors dropped the charge last month and Baker was appointed to consider whether it should be re-filed.

In exchange for Greitens' resignation, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner dropped a second felony charge that accused him of using a charity donor list for his political campaign.