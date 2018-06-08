ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on a management contract for Los Alamos National Laboratory (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

A contract worth an estimated $2.5 billion a year to manage one of the nation's premiere nuclear weapons laboratories is a boon for U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry's alma mater.

Texas A&M, along with the University of California and the Ohio-based research firm Battelle, make up the consortium that was awarded the management contract for Los Alamos National Laboratory on Friday.

Advertisement

The Texas A&M regents who authorized pursuit of the deal include some of Perry's biggest political donors and his personal attorney.

Asked whether Perry spoke with Texas A&M officials or regents during the bidding process, A&M System spokesman Laylan Copelin referred to a brief statement that didn't address Perry's possible involvement.

Watchdog groups that have been critical of safety lapses at the New Mexico lab also were concerned about the University of California's continued role in management and political influence in that state.

___

10:07 a.m.

The U.S. government has awarded a team of two universities and a research firm with offices around the world a $2.5 billion-a-year contract to manage Los Alamos National Laboratory.

The National Nuclear Security Administration said Friday the winning bidder is Triad National Security LLC, made up of Battelle Memorial Institute, Texas A&M University and the University of California.

The University of California has played a role in management since the lab's inception. The once-secret northern New Mexico lab was the birthplace of the atomic bomb.

Following serious concerns about management more than a decade ago, the university formed a consortium with Bechtel and other private companies to become Los Alamos National Security LLC.

Problems persisted and federal officials announced in 2015 the contract wouldn't be renewed, prompting the bidding process.