RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Two fishing boats have capsized and sank in southeastern Brazil, killing at least four men.

The Brazilian Navy says that 12 others aboard were rescued alive and six remained unaccounted for.

The boats capsized Friday morning in the Bay of Sepetiba near Rio de Janeiro.

The navy is investigating the cause, but one survivor told the G1 news portal there was stormy weather and strong gusts of wind.