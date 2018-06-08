PARIS (AP) — Survivors and families of victims of the 2015 attack on Paris' Bataclan concert hall have filed a legal complaint to find out why soldiers stationed nearby were ordered not to intervene when Islamic State gunmen stormed the venue.

Lawyer Sonia Maktouf told The Associated Press that the complaint filed Friday is not aimed at punishing the soldiers, but exposing who was responsible in the French government.

Maktouf, representing the victims, said there were eight soldiers standing nearby who ordered not to use their weapons or even help administer first aid to victims. The defense and interior ministries didn't respond to requests for comment.

The soldiers were part of Operation Sentinelle, a unit created for internal security.

Advertisement

The attack on the Bataclan and other venues killed 130 people and injured hundreds.