WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An aide to Poland's President Andrzej Duda says that if Georgette Mosbacher is appointed as the new U.S. ambassador to Poland, she will be accepted, despite having made "unnecessary and mistaken" comments about the country.

Mosbacher, a businesswoman nominated by President Donald Trump, attributed the rise of anti-Semitism in Eastern Europe to a law passed in Poland this year that criminalizes blaming Poland for Holocaust crimes committed by occupying Nazi Germany. The law drew an angry reaction from Israel, which in turn triggered a wave of anti-Semitic rhetoric in Poland.

Warsaw has objected to the comments that Mosbacher made Tuesday during a nomination hearing before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

But Krzysztof Szczerski said Friday that Duda will officially accept her credentials if she comes to Warsaw as the ambassador of Poland's close ally.