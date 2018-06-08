KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo's health ministry is announcing another confirmed case of Ebola as the pace of new cases has slowed.

The ministry says there are now 38 confirmed cases of the virus, including 13 deaths.

The World Health Organization on Friday is giving a briefing on the outbreak one month after it was declared.

Congo's health ministry says the newly confirmed case in rural Iboko is linked to a probable Ebola case who died on May 20.

Advertisement

The outbreak which began in the remote northwest has spread to the city of Mbandaka with a population of more than one million. That has complicated efforts to track contacts of those infected.

WHO over the past two weeks has vaccinated more than 1,000 people, including health workers who are at high risk.