These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

thru 10, Paris — tennis, French Open.

thru 10, Memphis, Tennessee — golf, US PGA Tour, FedEx St. Jude Classic.

thru 10, Atzenbrugg, Austria — golf, European Tour, Shot Clock Masters.

thru 10, Galloway, New Jersey — golf, US LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic.

thru 10, Port of Spain, Trinidad — cricket, West Indies vs. Sri Lanka, 1st test.

Various sites — football, friendlies: Croatia vs. Senegal, Iran vs. Lithuania, Switzerland vs. Japan, Germany vs. Saudi Arabia, Poland vs. Chile.

Johannesburg — rugby, South Africa vs. England, 1st test.

Auckland, New Zealand — rugby, New Zealand vs. France, 1st test.

Brisbane, Australia — rugby, Australia vs. Ireland, 1st test.

San Juan, Argentina — rugby, Argentina vs. Wales, 1st test.

Fort Worth, Texas — auto racing, IndyCar.

thru 10, Paris — rugby, world series, Paris Sevens.

thru 17, Switzerland — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Switzerland.

Various sites — football, friendlies: Hungary vs. Australia, Finland vs. Belarus, Serbia vs. Bolivia, Estonia vs. Morocco, Sweden vs. Peru, Denmark vs. Mexico, Tunisia vs. Spain, France vs. United States.

Elmont, New York — horse racing, Belmont Stakes.

Las Vegas — boxing, Jeff Horn vs. Terence Crawford for Horn's WBO welterweight title.

Montreal — auto racing, F1, Canadian GP.

Stockholm — athletics, Diamond League, Bauhaus-Galan.

Leeds, England — triathlon, world series.

Vienna — football, friendly: Austria vs. Brazil.

thru 17, Stuttgart, Germany — tennis, ATP, MercedesCup.

thru 17, Den Bosch, Netherlands — tennis, ATP-WTA, Ricoh Open.

thru 17, Nottingham, England — tennis, WTA, Aegon Open.

Various sites — football, friendlies: Belgium vs. Costa Rica, Senegal vs. South Korea.

Edinburgh, Scotland — cricket, Scotland vs. Pakistan, 1st T20.

Various sites — football, friendlies: Japan vs. Paraguay, Poland vs. Lithuania.

London — cricket, England vs. Australia, 1st ODI.

Moscow — football, World Cup, Russia vs. Saudi Arabia.

thru 17, Southampton, New York — golf, U.S. Open.

thru 17, Grand Rapids, Michigan — golf, US LPGA Tour, Meijer Classic.

thru 18, Bengaluru, India — cricket, India vs. Afghanistan, test.

thru 18, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia — cricket, West Indies vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd test.

Russia — football, World Cup: Egypt vs. Uruguay, Morocco vs. Iran, Portugal vs. Spain.

Russia — football, World Cup: France vs. Australia, Argentina vs. Iceland, Peru vs. Denmark, Croatia vs. Nigeria.

Bloemfontein, South Africa — rugby, South Africa vs. England, 2nd test.

Wellington, New Zealand — rugby, New Zealand vs. France, 2nd test.

Melbourne, Australia — rugby, Australia vs. Ireland, 2nd test.

Santa Fe, Argentina — rugby, Argentina vs. Wales, 2nd test.

Cardiff, Wales — cricket, England vs. Australia, 2nd ODI.

thru 17, Le Mans, France — auto racing, Le Mans 24 Hours.

Frisco, Texas — boxing, Errol Spence Jr. vs. Carlos Ocampo for Spence's IBF welterweight title; Danny Roman vs. Moises Flores, 12, for Roman's WBA junior featherweight title.

Russia — football, World Cup: Costa Rica vs. Serbia, Germany vs. Mexico, Brazil vs, Switzerland,

Catalunya, Spain — motorcycling, Spanish MotoGP.