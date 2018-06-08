MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is expected to file a lawsuit against the city's Police Department for an arrest in January during which officers used a stun gun when they detained him for a parking violation.

Brown's attorney Mark Thomsen says he is filing the lawsuit in federal court Friday afternoon.

Officers swarmed Brown and took him down when he didn't immediately take his hands out of his pockets as ordered. He had been standing and talking with officers while waiting for a citation for illegally parking on a disabled spot outside a Walgreens.

Brown wasn't charged with anything and three officers involved in the arrest were disciplined, with suspensions ranging from two to 15 days. Eight others will undergo remedial training in professional communications.