This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.

A big eruption at Guatemala's Volcano of Fire sent roiling clouds of super-heated gas and ash pouring down its slopes into nearby villages, killing dozens, wrecking homes and incinerating lush vegetation.

Nicaraguans mounted more protests against the government, pressing calls for the removal of President Daniel Ortega in unrest that has seen more than 100 people killed in political clashes since mid-April.

In Venezuela, the socialist administration freed 39 jailed anti-government activists from prison, calling it a gesture to the opposition aimed at finding a way to heal divisions in the economically struggling nation.

Advertisement

Women marched in Chile's capital demanding a non-sexist education system while decrying discrimination, harassment and sexual abuse by academics, students and officials.

Children studied at a rundown school in a Peruvian Amazon shantytown.

During a protest against Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez's government, a couple danced in front of a police barricade. Revelers kissed during the annual gay pride parade in Brazil's biggest city, while fans of Argentina's San Lorenzo soccer club sang and danced during a match in Buenos Aires.

Mexico's national team won 1-0 in a friendly soccer match against Scotland looking ahead to next month's World Cup.

In Haiti, girls lined up while waiting for the start of a procession for the Corpus Christi feast day.

___

Curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

___

AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers