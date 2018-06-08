LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels (all times local):

6 p.m.

Stormy Daniels' former lawyer is suing the porn actress, her new attorney and President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen.

Attorney Keith Davidson filed the countersuit Thursday in Los Angeles claiming he was defamed by Daniels and her current attorney, Michael Avenatti, and that Cohen violated California's wiretapping law by secretly recording phone calls with Davidson.

Advertisement

Daniels has said she had sex with the Trump in 2006 when he was married. Trump has denied it.

The countersuit came a day after Daniels filed a lawsuit accusing Davidson of being a "puppet" for Trump and secretly working with Cohen to have her appear on Fox News and falsely deny having sex with Trump.

Davidson denied those claims and says Daniels wanted to appear on the show to bolster her popularity.

Avenatti said the allegations in the countersuit were "frivolous claims."

____

8:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, says Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump isn't credible because she's a porn actress.

He said Daniels' work as an adult film actress "entitles you to no degree of giving your credibility any weight."

Daniels has said she had sex with the married Trump in 2006. Trump has denied it.

Giuliani said the $130,000 that Daniels was paid as part of a nondisclosure agreement to quash her accusations before the 2016 presidential election was "like a nuisance thing." He said if her claims could be proven, she would've been paid millions of dollars.

Giuliani's comments Wednesday at the "Globes" Capital Market conference in Tel Aviv drew a heated response from Daniels' attorney, who on Thursday said Trump should fire Giuliani.