Trump to find a chilly host in Canada visit amid trade rift

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — When President Ronald Reagan visited Canada, he was so friendly with Prime Minister Brian Mulroney they sang a song together. Expect no duets when President Donald Trump makes his first presidential visit to Canada on Friday for a summit in a picturesque Quebec town with the leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies. The atmosphere will likely be something less than harmonious.

Commerce Secretary: US reaches deal with China's ZTE

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and China have reached a deal that allows the Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE Corp. to stay in business in exchange for paying an additional $1 billion in fines and agreeing to let U.S. regulators monitor its operations. The fine comes on top of a roughly $1 billion penalty ZTE has already paid for having sold equipment to North Korea and Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.

Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Google pledges that it will not use artificial intelligence in applications related to weapons or surveillance, part of a new set of principles designed to govern how it uses AI. Those principles, released by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, commit Google to building AI applications that are "socially beneficial" and that avoid creating or reinforcing bias. Google recently announced Duplex, a human-sounding digital concierge that booked appointments with human receptionists in a demonstration.

Analysis: HUD plan would raise rents for poor by 20 percent

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Housing Secretary Ben Carson says a plan to raise rents for people who get federal housing aid is a result of budget constraints, but that it could see changes depending on funding for the agency. Carson has said the plan would boost self-sufficiency in low-income households by pushing more people to find work. But an analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities finds families will be widely affected. A South Carolina woman says she and her four children could end up homeless.

Facebook made some private posts public for as many as 14M

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May. The problem, which Facebook says it has fixed, is the social network's latest privacy scandal. The company said on Thursday that the bug automatically suggested that many users make new posts public, even if they had previously restricted.

Feds: Tesla accelerated, didn't brake ahead of fatal crash

Federal investigators say a Tesla SUV using the company's Autopilot semi-autonomous driving system accelerated just before crashing into a California freeway barrier, killing its driver. The National Transportation Safety Board also says crash data shows the SUV did not brake or steer away from the barrier in the three seconds before the March 23 collision in Silicon Valley. Tesla says Autopilot does not prevent all crashes but makes them less likely to happen.

US consumer borrowing growth slows in April

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans increased their borrowing in April at the slowest pace in seven months with activity held back by a big slowdown in the category that covers auto and student loans. The Federal Reserve says consumer debt rose by $9.3 billion in April after a gain of $12.3 billion in March. The category that includes credit cards climbed $2.3 billion in April after falling by $1.1 billion in March.

Buffett, Dimon urge end to quarterly profit forecasts

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Investor Warren Buffett and JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon are encouraging public companies to stop predicting their quarterly earnings and focus on long-term goals. The two executives said on CNBC Thursday that companies that focus on hitting their quarterly numbers may do things that hurt them in the future, such as delaying investments or changing when certain gains are recorded.

Home equity boosts US household wealth 1 pct. to $100.8T

WASHINGTON (AP) — Increased home prices boosted U.S. household net worth 1 percent in the January-March quarter to crack $100 trillion for the first time. The Federal Reserve says total home values rose $500 billion, offsetting a decline in stock portfolios of $400 billion. Household wealth rose to $100.8 trillion from $99.7 trillion in last year's October-December quarter.

Mixed finish for stocks as energy rises and tech drops

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks finish mixed as energy companies rise with the price of crude oil but technology companies including Facebook and Lam Research take their worst loss in six weeks. Packaged food company J.M. Smucker sank after disappointing results and a weak annual forecast. Most of the stocks on the New York Stock Exchange ended higher.

The S&P 500 index lost 1.98 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,770.37. The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 95.02 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,241.41. The Nasdaq composite slumped 54.17 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,635.07. The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks slid 8.17 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,667.77.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 1.9 percent to $65.95 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 2.6 percent to $77.32 per barrel in London. Wholesale gasoline rose 2.2 percent to $2.11 a gallon. Heating oil jumped 2.5 percent to $2.18 a gallon. Natural gas climbed 1.2 percent to $2.93 per 1,000 cubic feet.