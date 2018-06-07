U.S. stocks were mixed Thursday as technology companies took their worst loss in six weeks, but energy companies rose with oil prices. A four-day winning streak for the S&P 500 index ended.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index fell 1.98 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,770.37.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 95.02 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,241.41.

The Nasdaq composite gave up 54.17 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,635.07.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks shed 8.17 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,667.77.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 35.75 points, or 1.3 percent.

The Dow is up 606.20 points, or 2.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 80.74 points, or 1.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 19.79 points, or 1.2 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 96.76 points, or 3.6 percent.

The Dow is up 522.19 points, or 2.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 731.68 points, or 10.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 132.26 points, or 8.6 percent.