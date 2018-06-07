TOP STORIES:

TEN--FRENCH OPEN

PARIS — Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza meet with a spot in the French Open final and the No. 1 ranking at stake. Sloane Stephens faces Madison Keys in the other semifinal, a rematch of last year's U.S. Open final and the first all-American semi at Roland Garros since 2002. By Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

TEN--FRENCH OPEN-MEN

PARIS — Rafael Nadal and and Juan Martin del Potro win delayed quarterfinals to set up a semifinal at the French Open. By Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

— With:

— TEN--FRENCH OPEN-THE LATEST — Real-time updates throughout the day.

SOC--2026 WORLD CUP BIDS-NORTH AMERICA

LONDON — A World Cup winner and Olympic champion with the United States, Hope Solo now wants her country to lose one of its biggest soccer contests: FIFA's vote on the 2026 World Cup host. SENT: 910 words, photo.

SOC--WCUP-FOOD

MOSCOW — Russian cuisine has a reputation for being stodgy, unimaginative fare. While that was true for many in the days of Soviet supply shortages, a new generation of Russians in the World Cup's host cities mix together influences from across Europe and Asia. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 900 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-PUTIN

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia's 12 World Cup stadiums must be financially self-sustaining, following calls from some officials for government subsidies. SENT: 230 words, photo.

— Also:

— SOC--WCUP-SINGER BANNED — FIFA excludes Russian singer who backed Ukraine rebels. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 290 words, photo.

— SOC--WCUP-MOMENTS-RONALDO'S REDEMPTION — Ronaldo puts Paris agony behind him in 2002. By Pan Pylas. SENT: 340 words, photo.

RGU--SOUTH AFRICA-ENGLAND

JOHANNESBURG — England ignores murmurs of disapproval to fast-track New Zealand-born forward Brad Shields into its match 23 for the first test against South Africa at Ellis Park. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 620 words. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1700 GMT.

RGU--NEW ZEALAND-FRANCE

Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett will become the first trio of brothers to start a test together for the All Blacks when they line up in the series-opener against France at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 640 words, photo.

— Also:

— RGU--AUSTRALIA-IRELAND — Ex-trash collector, theology student earns Wallabies call up. SENT: 470 words, photo.

— RGU--FIJI-SAMOA — New caps abound in Fiji, Samoa rugby teams for PNC. SENT: 330 words.

— RGU--JAPAN-ITALY — Leitch to lead Japan against Italy in 1st rugby test. SENT: 270 words.

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING-PUTIN

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin says it would be "impossible" to fire Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko for being accused of covering up doping by Russian athletes. SENT: 300 words, photo.

BKN--NBA FINALS

CLEVELAND — Kevin Durant scores a career playoff-high 43 points, draining a long 3-pointer in the final minute to cap his magnificent performance, as the Golden State Warriors beat LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. By Tom Withers. SENT: 1120 words, photos.

SOC--PORTUGAL-ALGERIA

LISBON, Portugal — European champion Portugal hosts Algeria in its final warmup before traveling to Russia for the World Cup. UPCOMING: 250 words, photos by 2200 GMT.

SOC--PREMIER LEAGUE-TV RIGHTS

LONDON — The English Premier League broadcasting landscape is reshaped when Amazon becomes the first internet streaming service to buy live rights in Britain and clubs agree they will no longer equally share all cash from overseas channels. By Rob Harris. SENT: 480 words.

Other stories:

— SOC--UEFA-BESIKTAS CAT — UEFA punishes Besiktas for stray cat at Bayern Munich game. SENT: 120 words.

— CRI--NEW ZEALAND-HESSON QUITS — Mike Hesson quits as New Zealand cricket coach. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 480 words, photos.

— HKN--STANLEY CUP-CAPITAL CHANCE — Stanley Cup run could make up for Capitals' playoff failures. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 1430 words, photos.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Colon matches Marichal with 243rd victory as Rangers top A's. SENT: 2240 words, photos.

