Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani yesterday claimed that US President Donald Trump's tough line had forced North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to beg to reschedule a high-profile summit after the President abruptly called off the meeting.

After the cancellation, "Kim Jong Un got back on his hands and knees and begged for it, which is exactly the position you want to put him in", Giuliani told a business conference in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

Giuliani, a strong supporter of Israel who is there for a string of appearances, rejected suggestions that such comments might sour the atmosphere ahead of Tuesday's summit, saying that Kim must understand that the United States is in a position of strength. "It is pointing out that the President is the stronger figure," he told the Associated Press. "And you're not going to have useful negotiations unless he accepts that."

Giuliani said Trump had no choice but to call off the meeting after the North Koreans insulted Vice-President Mike Pence, national security adviser John Bolton and threatened "nuclear annihilation" of the US.

"President Trump didn't take that. What he did was he called off the summit," he said.

Giuliani said Kim quickly changed his position, expressed willingness to discuss denuclearisation and asked to have the meeting again. "That's what I mean by begging for it."

The summit is back on in Singapore on Tuesday.

Giuliani, Trump's lawyer in the Russian investigation, noted that he was sharing a personal opinion and was not part of the US foreign policy team.