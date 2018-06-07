Most people would say they've never heard of the "Land of Many Rabbits", the "Place of Pomegranates" or the country called "Hippopotamus".

But it turns out they are actually the literal translations of Spain, Grenada and Mali.

They all appear on fascinating maps that have revealed the original names of countries from around the world, giving a surprising insight into some of the early settlers there, according to the Daily Mail.

In Oceania, the literal translation of New Zealand is the classic "Land of the Long White Cloud" which is the Māori translation of Aotearoa.

Australia's literal translation is "Southern Land", while Samoa translates to 'Sacred Centre,' as legend has it that this is where Samoan God Tagaloalagi of the heavens created the world.

Some of the names are fairly obvious such as Scotland meaning "Land of the Scots" and the name France being derived from "Land of the Franks".

The name Frank comes from the Old German word franka, meaning "fierce", which also makes France the Land of the Fierce.

Other places in Europe map the trails that people used. Norway simply means "The Way North", or "The Northern Way", making reference to an old Viking route.

Meanwhile in Africa, country names reveal a history of indigenous cultures and colonisation.

For example the map, created by Credit Card Compare, reveals that Malawi means "Land of Flames," which is thought to reflect the local habit of burning off dead grass to prepare the land for cultivation.

The continent has had its fair share of explorers land on its shores. Portuguese explorer Fernando Poo travelled along the river Wouri in 1472, finding an abundance of shrimp along the way.

He discovered and named Rio dos Camarōes "River of Prawns", but it's now known as Cameroon.

Elsewhere, Asian place names reflect a rich diversity of culture and history.

For instance the Koryŏ dynasty ruled its kingdom from 935 to 1392 CE, overseeing a country that was forming its own distinct cultural traditions.

That country is now known as Korea, which can be translated as "high and beautiful".

Many are also named after geographic features, such as Iraq. Its name refers to its location astride the Euphrates and Tigris Rivers.

It comes from the Arabic al-'irāq, which translates to "beside the water".

In North America, country names tell a story of European colonisation.

The name "America" itself may come from Italian explorer Amerigo Vespucci, who was the first person to realise that continent was a separate landmass and not on the east coast of Asia.

Mexico, colonised by Spain, is the simplified Spanish translation of a Nahuatl name for the Aztec capital, said to mean "In the Navel of the Moon".

Spanish explorers also reached much of Central America and the Caribbean, where they found gems like the "Land by the Water" - Nicaragua - and the aforementioned "Place of Pomegranates".

In South America, Guyana is derived from an indigenous Amerindian language and means "Land of Many Waters", while neighbouring Venezuela is named after the city of canals, "Little Venice".