MEXICO CITY (AP) — The first tropical storm of the eastern Pacific hurricane season has strengthened some off the coast of Mexico, but it is moving out to sea and forecasters say it should pose no threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Aletta was centered about 425 miles (680 kilometers) southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, late Wednesday. It had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) and was moving west at 7 mph (11 kph).

The center said Aletta could become a hurricane by Friday as it moves westward into the Pacific.