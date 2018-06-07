A New South Wales mother has been arrested after allegedly poisoning her toddler son multiple times, including with a nearly lethal overdose of epilepsy medication.

According to police, the 18-month-old boy nearly died after overdosing on Tegretol, an epilepsy medication, which he was not even prescribed.

The mother, a 20-year-old woman, was arrested at her home in the southwest of Sydney on Wednesday.

She will appear in court today.

Advertisement

The boy has been released from hospital and is now in the care of relatives, according to authorities.