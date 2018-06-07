Police are trying to hunt down a reckless truck driver after he was caught on dashcam dangerously swerving around blind corners in an act of "absolute madness".

The truck driver was seen dicing with death after veering onto the wrong side of the road around sharp bends before driving on the right for extended periods of time.

The incident, which happened on Tuesday, occurred on a narrow and winding stretch of Adelaide's Gorge Rd, a notorious stretch of windy and dangerous road.

As the driver he rounds one sharp bend after another, he veers completely onto the wrong side of the road. Photo / 7 News

Fortunately for the truckie no other cars were coming in the opposite direction.

Advertisement

The truckie's behaviour is being described as potentially fatal, idiotic and irresponsible.

"They fly down there, that's how you get accidents," one Adelaide driver told 7 News.

"I know they've got a job to do, they've always got timetables, but you know things happen very easily."

The truckie veers onto the wrong side of the road on a sharp bend on the Adelaide Hills. Photo / 7 News

Locals told 7 News Gorge Rd is difficult to navigate at the best of times with many actively avoiding using the stretch of road.

The video is also in the hands of the Australian Police, who are investigating.

Earlier in May a Northland truck driver recorded a video diary of near-misses that had occurred on New Zealand roads which was described as "like a horror film".

In incidents between 2015 and 2018, drivers can be seen coming just centimetres from potential death.

A Northland truck driver has compiled shocking footage of near collisions and dangerous overtaking maneouvres.

Many of the incidents show cars crossing the centre line to overtake on yellow lines despite vehicles coming in the opposite direction. Other incidents have forced oncoming drivers to swerve or pull over in order to avoid a collision, while others are seen overtaking on yellow-lined blind corners with traffic coming the other direction.

Trucks have even been caught overtaking other trucks, with one incident forcing the owner of the dashcam to pull over to the side of the road so that a truck overtaking him on the wrong side of the road wouldn't crash into an oncoming vehicle.

Just two weeks ago a learner driver was caught on camera driving on the wrong side of the road in Auckland's Kingsland.

Dashcam footage has captured the moment a learner driver turned onto the wrong side of the road and drove towards oncoming traffic in Auckland. / Adam Cooke

Auckland resident Adam Cooke was driving along New North Rd heading into Kingsland late May when he saw a car driving on the wrong side of the road coming in the opposite direction.

Initially, Cooke thought the driver would soon correct himself, but as he got closer and closer he realised the driver was not going to stop.

"Initially, I thought they were doing a cheeky dart into a driveway but they just carried on going," Cooke told the Herald.

"The car literally just drifted across the road, deliberately aiming for the far left lane, the lane I was in."