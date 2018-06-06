A man dubbed the "poo jogger" after he was photographed defecating on city footpaths has been charged and outed as a top business executive.

Police charged Brisbane man Andrew Douglas MacIntosh, 64, after he was suspected of being the alleged "poo jogger".

News.com has previously reported Macintosh is a national quality manager for the retirement village property and investment group giant, Aveo.

Macintosh has reportedly resigned from his role at Aveo, according to the Australian Financial Review.

Advertisement

Police laid a charge of creating a public nuisance against MacIntosh after neighbours snapped a photograph of him allegedly in the act.

The residents of an apartment block in the southeastern Brisbane suburb of Greenslopes say someone has been defecating on their path by night for the last year.

RELATED: Code Brown! Auckland's pooiest pools revealed

An unidentified man had been running past the block three times a week and allegedly ducking up a privately owned path "like clockwork" in the early morning and pausing to poo on it.

The neighbours claimed the path had been defiled about 30 times in the past 12 months.

Residents banded together and set up a night vision camera, and just last week they hit paydirt.

"One of the neighbours set up a night camera and got a few images and so we had a time he was doing it, so then I decided to go and wait with a camera in the and I was there a few mornings and then last Friday I got him," neighbour Steve, who took the photo, told news.com.au. "There's a red light which goes on before the camera's flash goes off and he saw that and looked at me as the photograph was taken.

"Then he just said, 'Hello'. At that point I decided to just walk away."

The photograph shows a grey-haired man with his pants down.

Holding a piece of toilet paper, he is pictured squatting over a concrete path by a brick wall and looking in the direction of the camera.

Steve has since discovered that MacIntosh is married and lives in a well-kept house with a manicured garden not far from the apartment block.

The case was mentioned this week in Holland Park Magistrates Court, but the case was adjourned. The court file said it was "likely to be withdrawn".