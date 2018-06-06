WASHINGTON (AP) — Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt is laughing at questions about whether he tried to use his position to get a Chick-fil-A franchise for his wife.

Pruitt spoke Wednesday to a correspondent for Nexstar Media Group. They were his first comments since it was reported that he used a top aide to inquire about a "business opportunity" with the fast-food company. The reporter posted the video on Twitter.

Ethics rules prohibit officials from using their office for private gain.

In the video, Pruitt says, "We love Chick-fil-A as a franchise of faith." He adds that the country needs more Chick-fil-As and laughs.

Advertisement

He did not comment directly on whether he was seeking a franchise for his wife.

The EPA chief is the subject of several investigations into alleged ethical lapses.