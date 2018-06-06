LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — FBI Director Chris Wray doesn't see the law enforcement agency as becoming politicized, and says the way to keep it that way is to focus on "doing the right thing in the right way."

During a visit to Louisville, Kentucky, Wray was asked Wednesday if he has a plan to deal with politics creeping into the agency. Wray replied the way to resist is by being faithful to the agency's values.

The FBI has been attacked by President Donald Trump as biased. The FBI has faced criticism over perceived political bias in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of possible Trump campaign ties to Russia.

Trump wasn't mentioned directly during Wray's appearance Wednesday. Wray stressed the need for the FBI to pursue cases independently, "no matter where they lead and no matter who likes it."