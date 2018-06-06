THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A United Nations court has ruled it has jurisdiction over a dispute between France and Equatorial Guinea that centers on whether a mansion on a swanky Paris avenue is a diplomatic outpost for the Central African nation.

Another court in Paris last year ordered the mansion confiscated, along with a stash of sports cars and designer clothes, as it convicted Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the son of Equatorial Guinea's president, of embezzling millions in public money. It handed him a three-year suspended prison sentence. He has appealed.

Wednesday's ruling by the U.N.'s International Court of Justice means judges there will now rule on whether France breached a treaty governing diplomatic relations when it seized the mansion and valuables.