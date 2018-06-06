TOP STORIES:

TEN--FRENCH OPEN

PARIS — Rafael Nadal has won 37 completed sets in a row at the French Open heading into his quarterfinal against Diego Schwartzman. Two past U.S. Open champions meet in the other men's quarterfinal: No. 3 Marin Cilic against No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro. In the women's draw, two women who have won the title at Roland Garros, Maria Sharapova and Garbine Muguruza, play each other in the quarterfinals. Also, No. 1 Simona Halep takes on former No. 1 Angelique Kerber. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 180 words, photos. Will be updated.

SOC--WCUP-ARGENTINA-ISRAEL

JERUSALEM — Argentina has called off a friendly game against Israel following protests by pro-Palestinian groups. Amid uproar in sports-crazed Israel, some of the country's leaders accused Lionel Messi and his teammates of caving to terrorism. By Aron Heller. SENT: 830 words, photos.

BKN--NBA FINALS

CLEVELAND — For LeBron James, losing is no longer an option. With Cleveland down 2-0 to Golden State in the NBA Finals, James knows better than anyone that he and the Cavaliers are facing a must-win situation in Game 3 on Wednesday night at Quicken Loans Arena. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series. By Tom Withers. SENT: 150 words, photos. Will be updated.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-CEO QUITS

MELBOURNE, Australia — James Sutherland has announced he's quitting as Cricket Australia's chief executive two months after a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa resulted in suspensions for the test captain and vice-captain and the resignation of coach Darren Lehmann. SENT: 370 words, photo.

SOC--WCUP-MOMENTS-TRAGEDY OF SEVILLE

The 1982 semifinal match between France and West Germany is considered by many to be the greatest World Cup game of them all. It had goals, high drama, one of the worst fouls in World Cup history and the tournament debut of the penalty shootout. By Pan Pylas. SENT: 370 words, photo.

SOC--WCUP-PUNDIT PUTIN

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has tipped Argentina, Brazil, Germany and Spain as his top four contenders to win the World Cup. SENT: 130 words, photo.

SOC--WCUP-SONGWRITING FANS

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Only weeks before the start of the World Cup, San Lorenzo fans have written a new song for Argentina's national team, hoping it will become as popular as the one sung in stadiums during the last World Cup. That was a put-down to host country Brazil based on a melody by Credence Clearwater Revival that went "Oh Brazil, tell me how it feels." SENT: 1,000 words. By Debora Rey and Rodrigo Abd.

SOC--CROATIA-CORRUPTION

OSIJEK, Croatia — Former Dinamo Zagreb director Zdravko Mamic has been sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison for embezzlement and tax evasion. SENT: 120 words. Will be updated.

RGL--AUSTRALIA-STATE OF ORIGIN

MELBOURNE, Australia — New South Wales scored the final three tries of the match Wednesday to beat Queensland 22-12 and take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three State of Origin rugby league series. SENT: 300 words.

HKN--STANLEY CUP-BLOCK PARTY

WASHINGTON — The Stanley Cup Final is a block party for the Washington Capitals. For all of Evgeny Kuznetsov's points on offense and Braden Holtby's saves in net, the Capitals are one win away from blocking their way to the Cup. They've gotten in front of almost a third of the Vegas Golden Knights' shots, blocking with enough smarts and precision to take a 3-1 series lead into Game 5 Thursday. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 730 words, photos.

OLY--SEX ABUSE-CONGRESS

WASHINGTON — The former president of USA Gymnastics refused to answer questions Tuesday from a Senate subcommittee about how he handled allegations of sexual abuse by former team doctor Larry Nassar, and another former executive sat next to him and asserted that her former boss instructed her and others to keep quiet about athletes' claims. By Ben Nuckols. SENT: 860 words, photos.

LT--BRAZIL-OLYMPIC VOTE BUYING

RIO DE JANEIRO — Testifying from jail, former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told investigators Tuesday that he was unaware of any vote-buying scheme used to secure the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. SENT: 250 words, photo.

RAC--BELMONT-DRAW

NEW YORK — Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Justify will break from the No. 1 post as the early 4-5 favorite in the Belmont Stakes as the colt tries to complete a Triple Crown sweep. By Beth Harris. SENT: 700 words, photos.

RAC--BELMONT-JOCKEY CONCUSSION PROTOCOL

A lack of concussion protocol for jockeys in most of the U.S. puts horse racing years behind other sports. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

TRUMP-SPORTS

CLEVELAND — Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 790 words, photos.

BBO--LEADING OFF

Shohei Ohtani makes his ninth major league start on the mound as the Angels host Kansas City. Back on his usual once-a-week pitching schedule, the two-way rookie phenom from Japan is 4-1 with a 3.18 ERA. A look at what's happening around the majors. SENT: 370 words, photos.

BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES

WASHINGTON — Max Scherzer pitched eight strong innings to become the first 10-game winner in the majors this season, striking out 13 in the Washington Nationals' 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night. SENT: 2,000 words, photos.

ATH--SOUTH AFRICA-IMPALED RUNNER

JOHANNESBURG — A South African man who was impaled on a crowbar in a 2015 mining accident has qualified to run in the Comrades ultramarathon on Sunday. SENT: 120 words.

Other stories:

— US--CM PUNK-LAWSUIT — Jury clears ex-wrestler CM Punk in defamation lawsuit. SENT: 130 words.

