MEXICO CITY (AP) — The first tropical storm of the eastern Pacific's hurricane season has formed well off the coast of Mexico. Forecasters say it's not a threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Aletta was centered about 370 miles (595 kilometers) south-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, early Wednesday. It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and was moving northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).

The center said Aletta is likely to become a hurricane by Thursday as it moves westward into the Pacific.