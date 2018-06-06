TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The Latest on the flow of migrants into Europe (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Authorities in Spain say three migrants have been hospitalized after hundreds tried to jump the fences separating Morocco from the Spanish territory of Ceuta, in northern Africa.

The Civil Guard said it had frustrated the early Wednesday morning attempt to cross by around 150 people, most of them Sub-Saharan Africans, while Moroccan authorities stopped an additional 250 from approaching the double fence.

The local office of the Red Cross said it had performed medical checks on six people who crossed to the Spanish side and sent three to the local hospital with bruises and cuts.

The Civil Guard said it was the first mass attempt to jump the fence in at least seven months.

Ceuta and the nearby enclave of Melilla are key entry points for economic migrants and asylum-seekers trying to reach Europe.

10:30 a.m.

Albanian police say they have arrested four Albanians for helping 16 Pakistanis and one Syrian, who had crossed the border from neighboring Greece, to illegally reach Western European countries.

The four can be sentenced to up to 10 years' imprisonment and a fine of up to 8 million leks ($75,000) if the court finds them guilty.

Though Albania has not been part of the widespread migrant trail toward Western Europe, groups are stopped from time to time trying to reach northern Montenegro.

Earlier this year Tirana reached an agreement with the European Union to get assistance in border management and also deploy teams there to respond to potential flows of migrants.

10:25 a.m.

Tunisia's interior minister has fired 10 security officials amid an investigation into the sinking of a boat carrying migrants trying to reach Europe that left an estimated 112 dead or missing.

It was the deadliest shipwreck this year on the dangerous route from North Africa across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.

Tunisian Interior Minister Lotfi Braham announced late Tuesday the dismissal of 10 people including local police and security chiefs in the coastal city of Sfax and the Krekennah island, based on preliminary investigations into Sunday's sinking.

The Tunisian government has been widely criticized for not grasping the extent of the tragedy. The prime minister visited the island Tuesday to oversee the search operations.

The International Organization for Migration has counted 60 confirmed deaths, 52 people still missing and 68 survivors.