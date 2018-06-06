KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Harrowing reports of human rights atrocities committed in South Sudan have been produced by an independent body but have not been made public.

The reports should have been released last month at a meeting led by the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission but South Sudan's government did not attend, preventing the accounts of abuses from being made public because there was no quorum.

While people attending the meeting said copies of the reports on atrocities were distributed to diplomats from the United States, the United Nations, Britain and elsewhere, none have released them publicly or made public the reports of abuses.

South Sudan's government didn't respond to multiple requests for comment on why it didn't attend last month's meeting.