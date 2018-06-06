Gold-toothed former Bandido bikie Toby Mitchell has a message for Australian police and the Victorian Government.

Mitchell, who is one of 53 so-called "violent offenders" slapped with the state's new firearm prohibition orders, wrote on Instagram: "What a waste of time and money … All you have to do is look at my history to know I don't carry or use guns."

Victoria Police announced on Wednesday that members of outlaw motorcycle gangs and Middle Eastern crime groups were being targeted following changes to the Firearms Act.

Those who receive the notification will be prohibited from acquiring, possessing or using a firearm or firearm-related items, as well as entering certain premises where guns are sold or used, including shooting ranges.

The penalty for breaching the order includes as much as 10 years imprisonment.

Mitchell, 43, was shot five times at Brunswick in 2011 and was the victim of another shooting in 2013. On Instagram, he wrote that he prefers to use his fists.

"I was probably the first person in Victoria to be served with the Firearm Prohibition Orders — threatening up to 10 years imprisonment for a breach.

"(I was) shot on a number of occasions but never been the one shooting.

"So unless the government are about to try to prohibit being able to bitch slap clowns that think they can have a go at you, this is a waste of taxpayers' time and money."

Police say that once an FPO is served, the recipient and their home and vehicle are searched. The order remains in place for 10 years for adults and five years for children aged 14-17.

Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton said the new powers serve a clear purpose.

"The Firearm Prohibition Orders are about making it harder for criminals to access, carry and store firearms or be in places where firearms are used or stored," he said.

"These orders are a real deterrent for offenders to have any contact with firearms as the penalties are severe, with 10 years imprisonment for anyone subject to an FPO possessing, carrying or using a firearm or related item.

Toby Mitchell shared a copy of his Firearm Prohibition Order and a message for police and the Victorian Government. Photo / Instagram

"On their own, FPOs won't solve issues around firearms-related violence, however, we believe they are a really important new tool for us to have, and let us target those who present a public risk if they access firearms in a really strong way."

Since beginning searches of homes and vehicles belonging to those served with an FPO, police have found no guns. But they're not worried by that.

"For our investigators to go into the properties from groups such as OMCGs and Middle Eastern crime gangs and not retrieve a firearm, shows that the orders are already having an impact," Commissioner Patton said.

"This means they've had to move or get rid of firearms, meaning they're no longer so immediately accessible and able to be used.

"We've already had feedback from subjects when serving the FPOs that they now feel frustrated that we're making it too risky to be armed and we believe that can only be a good thing."