An Anglican church in Australia put up a sign that can be read in different ways: one of them a bit rude.

The Anglican Church of then Holy Spirit in Surfers Paradise put up a sign on the roadside saying "Forgiveness is swallowing when you'd rather spit".

While that is true, its meanings can be both metaphorical and literal.

Surfers Paradise MP John-Paul Langbroek spotted the sign and posted a photo to Twitter with the caption "Church signs done differently".

A church spokeswoman clarified the sign with the Brisbane Times, explaining that the meaning of the sign was to "swallow your words and think before you say anything".

Twitter users, however, took it a slightly different way.