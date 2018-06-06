Warning: Disturbing

A mother from Connecticut, US, who was found guilty of starving her autistic son to death has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

The judge said Katiria Tirado, 34, "failed to provide her son with the basics necessary for life".

The mother pleaded guilty to manslaughter under the Alford doctrine, meaning while she doesn't agree with all the state's evidence she acknowledges there is enough for a conviction.

Her 17-year-old non-verbal son Matthew had been vomiting and suffering from abdominal pain when Tirado texted her sister in February 2017. In her text, she said it "looks like he is dying".

It took her another 36 minutes before she called emergency services.

Matthew was taken to hospital where he died hours later.

He weighted only 84 pounds (38kg), and was severely malnourished and dehydrated.

Matthew also had several injuries, including multiple cuts and bruises.

The medical examiner said the cause of death was "fatal child abuse syndrome with dehydration and malnutrition".

According to police, Tirado screwed cabinets shut and locked the refrigerator.

Matthew was forced to dig through rubbish for food and drank oils and condiments.

Her lawyer, William O'Connor, said the mother was struggling with her own mental health issues.

"She is very remorseful. She does grieve," he said.