NEW YORK (AP) — News Corp. says it has named Matt Murray as editor-in-chief of its flagship newspaper, the Wall Street Journal and the Dow Jones Newswires. He succeeds Gerard Baker, who is staying on as the Journal's editor-at-large, a new position.

Murray most recently served as the Journal's executive editor. The company said Tuesday that the Journal's daily circulation grew by more than a third during Baker's five-and-a-half year tenure. But The New York Times and others have reported that Baker faced newsroom unrest over what some saw as too-cozy coverage of President Donald Trump.

Baker will write a column in the paper's weekend section and other articles and host a WSJ-branded news show on Fox Business News.

Murray joined Dow Jones in 1994 as a reporter for its Pittsburgh bureau.