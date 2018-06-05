CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on New York investigation of whether religious commune violated child labor laws (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

A religious commune in upstate New York says "occasional visits" of children to its soap factory and farm operations were not in violation of child labor laws.

The state labor department says it will investigate the Twelve Tribes community in Cambridge after the TV show "Inside Edition" aired hidden camera footage purporting to show child labor.

A worker who shot the video talked to children in the factory who said they were 11 and 10. Footage shows a 6-year-old boy pushing a wheelbarrow and picking potatoes.

The community says in a statement Tuesday that children occasionally spend time with their parents in the shop, which is on the farm where they live.

The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports the commune owns a 112-acre farm in Cambridge and maintains other communities.

They sell to high-end labels, including Acure, which said it would cease business with the factory.

9:58 a.m.

New York officials will investigate whether children as young as 6 years old work at a soap factory and farm run by a religious commune.

The state labor department says it will investigate the Twelve Tribes community in Cambridge on Monday after the TV show "Inside Edition" aired hidden camera footage purporting to show child labor.

A worker who shot the video talked to children in the factory who said they were 11 and 10. Footage shows a 6-year-old boy pushing a wheelbarrow and picking potatoes.

Twelve Tribes did not respond Tuesday to a message seeking comment.

The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports the commune owns a 112-acre farm in Cambridge and maintains other communities.

They sell to high-end labels, including Acure, which said it would cease business with the factory.