If you're sick of the pouring rain across most of New Zealand over the past few days, just think it could be worse: at least you're not in Kelowna, Canada, where it has been raining liquid poo.

Residents of Kelowna are baffled by the literal "s**tstorm".

According to Global News, between May 9 and 12 in particular, cars and buildings in the British Columbia town were covered in poo as the mysterious liquid fell from the skies.

A driver and her son spoke to Global News about the time they drove through the poo storm.

"Our car was inundated with liquid poo falling from the sky," Susan Allen said.

"We [saw] the airplane flying over. We watched the stuff fall from the sky," she recalled.

"It smelled so bad that my stomach got ill."

The following day, Allen had to see a doctor as her eye was "swollen and red".

Kelowna International Airport received a complaint, as an aircraft was nearby at that time.

Government agency Transport Canada is investigating the unpleasant deluge.