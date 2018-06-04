A New South Wales Central Coast community is still cleaning up waves of rubbish dumped on their normally pristine beaches, days after rough seas knocked 83 shipping containers off an African freight ship.

Dozens of containers from the fully loaded Liberian ship YM Efficiency fell into the ocean on Friday night, just 30km from the town of Port Stephens.

The 50,000-tonne ship had been making its way from Taiwan to Sydney when it encountered rough weather. Many of the containers hit into each other before falling into the ocean, tossing their contents throughout the Pacific Ocean.

Plastic containers are among the items washing up on the coastline. Photo / Julie Sims

Locals are finding everything from corrugated iron from the shipping containers, food items in plastic bags, car parts, sanitary items, plastic bottles, cups and empty plastic tubs.

Advertisement

The effort to clean the beaches has been described "overwhelming" after locals awaken every morning to find overnight waves have littered the sand again.

Yesterday, central coast local David Fingret said the sheer size of the clean-up had been "a real eye-opener".

"Well done to everyone down there helping so far. I know it's a little overwhelming, but we just have to keep turning up for a while and collecting this garbage as the ocean sends it in. There is no point waiting for the council response and this company apparently appointed by the shipping line to manage the clean-up has been all but invisible as far as I can tell," Fingret said.

"The time for blame and costs is later. Right now we just need many hands down on the beaches removing garbage as it arrives. Bring your kids too. Apart from the exercise this is a real eye-opener for anyone who doesn't think plastic is a problem for the planet.

"But mostly just please come down whenever you can and help us clean this mess."

One of the worst hit was Jimmy's Beach in Hawks Nest, where locals are posting photos of what they're finding.

Some of the items washing up on the Port Stephens coastline. Photo / Julie Sims

Julie Sims has been regularly posting confronting photos of the sheer amount of rubbish washing up on Jimmy's Beach.

Sims said a group of people would be cleaning up all week.

"Huge thanks to all the volunteers who braved the weather to help clean this mess from Jimmy's Beach today.

"We have such a great community, you should be very proud! This will be an ongoing job, so if you couldn't make it today we will be there all week," she wrote.

Another local Christian Patteson discovered the iron from one of the rogue shipping containers, posting a photo of the hunk of metal after it had washed up on nearby rocks.

"I could not manage to pick this piece of rubbish up! It is around past the boulders near Shag Rock. Quite impressive actually," Patteson wrote.

The Liberian company that lost the containers has since employed Varley, a local company, to put out skips for volunteers to dump their rubbish in.

It also did an aerial survey to assess the damage and search for lost containers that might still be floating in the ocean.

Despite the attempts at cleaning up, the locals know they have a long road ahead.

Every morning when the tide comes in, so does waves and waves of rubbish.

One of the shipping containers has washed up on the Port Stephens coast. Photo / Mark Duckett

Speaking to Nine News, Sims said volunteers are finding "mountains" of rubbish every day.

"There's been mountains and mountains of rubbish and debris washing in. It's plastic, car parts, lolly wrappers, drink bottles — just plastic and more plastic," she said.

"It's horrible. We cleaned up this stretch of beach yesterday and we knew it was going to keep coming back in but to come and see the next wave of it — and it's different rubbish turning up today — I just felt like crying."

YM Efficiency is docking in Sydney today and a recovery operation will begin to get its remaining cargo off safely and without anything else falling into the ocean.

Fears are growing for local marine life as debris is spotted along Jimmys Beach, Rocky Pt, Fingal Head, Bennetts Beach, Yacaaba Headland and near Little Beach.

Roads and Maritime Service said clean-up teams, directed by the State Marine Pollution Controller, have been sent.

Thank you #MidCoastCouncil but a little late Efforts to clean up should have strayed immediately #volunteers have been... Posted by Century 21 Coastal Properties on Monday, 4 June 2018

Pollution Controller Angus Mitchell said many damaged containers would have already sunk to the ocean floor and others would be taking on water. As a result he couldn't estimate how much more debris was going to escape as the containers disintegrate.

"It's very hard to say how long it will go on for or how many of those 83 containers will end up on the beach," he said.

The submerged containers are "almost impossible" to spot from air or sea and, given their immense size and weight, can badly damage other vessels, Mitchell warned.

He said he understands people want the beaches cleaned up as soon as possible but urged community groups not to help.

"Allow contractors and the state government to continue doing that with the right people, the right equipment, and cleaning up in the right manner," he said.

The NSW Greens called on the state government to fast-track the clean-up to prevent further damage.

NSW Environment Minister Gabrielle Upton said multiple agencies were working with local councils and the government would try recoup the cost of the clean-up from the ship's owner.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is investigating.

— With Wires