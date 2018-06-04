WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Turkey say they have agreed on a "roadmap" to resolve a rift between the two NATO allies over the strategic north Syrian town of Manbij.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. A joint statement from the two governments says they "endorsed a roadmap" that aims to "ensure the security and stability in Manbij."

The statement included no details and the State Department had no immediate comment.

But Cavusoglu says U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish militia groups will withdraw from Manbij under a plan that could be implemented within six months. He says U.S. and Turkish officials would temporarily ensure security in Manbij.

Advertisement

Kurdish-led forces captured Manbij from the Islamic State group in 2016.