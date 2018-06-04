WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the Western Hemisphere bloc on Monday that President Nicolas Maduro's government was in the process of a "full-scale dismantling" of democracy. Vice President Mike Pence had earlier called for Venzuela's suspension.

In his remarks, Pompeo again condemned last month's disputed elections, in which Maduro was returned to power, as a "sham" and said the government had "exhausted all options for dialogue."

Venezuela's foreign minister responded by accusing the U.S. of illegal interference in its internal affairs and violating the OAS charter by imposing sanctions.