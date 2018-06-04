EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — The Coast Guard says it has completed its search of the waters off East Hampton, New York, where a private plane went down with four people aboard.

The Coast Guard says local authorities will continue the search.

The Piper Navajo went down at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, when thunderstorms were in the area.

Police identified those aboard the plane as Bernard and Bonnie Krupinski (KRUH-pin-ski) and their grandson, William Maerov (may-RAHV), all of East Hampton; and the pilot, Jon Dollard (DAHL'-lard) of Hampton Bays.

Bernard Krupinski was a builder whose clients included Martha Stewart and Billy Joel.

Two bodies were recovered but police did not identify who was found and who was still missing.

Family representatives issued a statement thanking supporters and responders.

