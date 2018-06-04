WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is touting what he sees as his top accomplishments after 500 days in office.

On Twitter Monday Trump says: "we have accomplished a lot - many believe more than any President in his first 500 days."

Trump continued: "Massive Tax & Regulation Cuts, Military & Vets, Lower Crime & Illegal Immigration, Stronger Borders, Judgeships, Best Economy & Jobs EVER, and much more..."

Trump has signed substantial tax cuts into law and has successfully nominated a slew of conservative judges. Economic expansion continues and the unemployment rate has hit an 18-year low.

Advertisement

Illegal border crossings, as Trump measures them, have gone up since he took office and he is still seeking more funding for a long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.