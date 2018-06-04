A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

HELP WANTED

Recent labor market data suggest there are roughly as many open jobs in the U.S. as there are people seeking work.

In March, employers advertised about 6.6 million open jobs, the most on records dating to December 2000. At the same time, there were roughly 6.6 million unemployed people. Typically, there are far more unemployed people than open jobs. Did the trend continue in April? Find out Tuesday, when the Labor Department reports its latest tally of job openings.

JOLTS job openings, in millions, by month:

Nov. 5.9

Dec. 5.7

Jan. 6.2

Feb. 6.1

March 6.6

April (est.) 6.5

Source: FactSet

EYE ON TRADE

Economists are projecting that the nation's trade gap edged higher in April from a month earlier.

The U.S. trade deficit, the difference between what America sells and what it buys in foreign markets, narrowed to $49 billion in March, the first drop in seven months. The decline came as exports hit an all-time high. Economists expect the Commerce Department will report Wednesday that the trade gap widened to $49.2 billion in April.

Trade balance, monthly, billions of dollars, seasonally adjusted:

Nov. -50.9

Dec. -53.9

Jan. -56.7

Feb. -57.7

March -49.0

April (est.) -49.2

Source: FactSet

RACKING UP DEBT

The Federal Reserve issues new data Thursday on how much credit Americans took on in April.

The tally, which excludes mortgages and other loans secured by real estate, is expected to show consumer borrowing increased by $15 billion. That would be up from a gain of $11.6 billion the previous month. That March increase in borrowing pushed total consumer debt to a record $3.87 trillion.

Consumer credit, monthly change, seasonally adjusted, billions of dollars:

Nov. 30.6

Dec. 14.3

Jan. 15.0

Feb. 13.6

March 11.6

April (est.) 15.0

Source: FactSet