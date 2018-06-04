A time traveller who believes he is from the year 6491 but got stuck in 2018 when his time machine broke down, has allegedly passed a lie detector test.

James Oliver's story was doubted but paranormal experts say they were blown away when they put it to the test, because the results showed he was telling the truth.

Oliver claims he lives more than centuries in the future but was sent back in time, the Daily Mail reported.

The 'time traveller' said there is trouble to come due to global warming but said aliens do exist and other planets will be found. Photo / via YouTube

Paranormal YouTube site ApexTV carried out an experiment, which had bizarre results.

Oliver passed every question.

"Your years are different to mine'' he says in an anonymous video which blurs out his face.

"Where I'm from, the years are longer.

"My planet is further away from the sun than yours is, so it takes longer to get around.

"But we have gifted mathematicians who work to calculate our years from those from other civilisations."

Although the man has a Birmingham accent, with a US twang, he claims he is from outer space.

Describing life lightyears from now, he says more species and planets are discovered – and that there are fights coming between humans and aliens.

He said: "We are constantly finding new planets and galaxies every day. Most of it is just nothing.

"Sometimes you hit the jackpot and find intelligent life on it. You find new planets, new eco systems.

"There are a lot of planets more intelligent than humans.

"There have been some conflicts, but most of it has been put under control by the federation very quickly.

"The federation is there as a peace keeping vessel."

His story resembles the film plot to Back to the Future storyline, where Marty McFly gets stuck in the 50s after he runs out of plutonium to power his machine an old DeLorean car.

According to Oliver global warming is going to get worse and our planet is going to get hotter. He also says there is a United Nations style system of planetary leaders to ensure peace.

And he says he is friends with people from other planets.

He said: "The definition of alien is something out of this world, so technically, I am meeting one right now.

"I have, on occasion. But the only time I meet them is when I am at home.

"It's the same sort of thing. They travel to where I live and I do know them.

"I have personal relationships with a few of them, I have friends I'd consider aliens. They are a nice lot, they are. Don't be quick to judge.

"I have some who are quite good friends. My closest friend is from another galaxy."

Another surprise for the future is how we will all have our own Artificial Intelligence system called Siri – the same name as the Apple operating systems assistant.

He goes on to say that everyone in the future has their own Artificial Intelligence system called Siri, which recognise users by their voice.

When asked if he has ever met an alien, he replies: "Personally? Several times.

Oliver said there was a "restriction as to what I can tell you" about the future – when asked who the next US President would be.