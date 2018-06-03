TOP STORIES:

TEN--FRENCH OPEN

PARIS — In his record 12th French Open quarterfinal, Novak Djokovic will face Marco Cecchinato — a man he knows well even if the rest of the world does not. Alexander Zverev reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal the hard way, beating Karen Khachanov for his third straight comeback win in five sets at the tournament. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 730 words, photos.

WITH:

Advertisement

— TEN--ON TENNIS-WILLIAMS VS SHARAPOVA — Column: Williams vs. Sharapova is compelling but not close. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 760 words, photos.

— TEN--FRENCH OPEN-WILLIAMS VS SHARAPOVA-LOOK BACK — Serena vs. Sharapova, an enduring rivalry. By John Leicester. SENT: 490 words, photos.

— TEN--FRENCH OPEN-STEPHENS AND KEYS — American pals Stephens, Keys both reach 1st French Open QF. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 540 words, photos.

— TEN--FRENCH OPEN-THE LATEST. Real-time updates throughout the day.

BKN--NBA FINALS

OAKLAND, California — Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and the defending champion Golden State Warriors try to take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals against Cleveland and LeBron James, who scored 51 in a 124-114 Game 1 overtime loss. By Janie McCauley. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos. Game starts 0000 GMT.

WITH:

— BKN--NBA FINALS-THE LATEST. Real-time updates from Game 2.

SOC--BRAZIL-CROATIA

LIVERPOOL, England — Brazil striker Neymar made a spectacular return on Sunday after a three-month absence with a foot injury and celebrated an impressive individual goal with his surgeon. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 660 words, photos.

SOC--SPAIN-SWITZERLAND

VILLARREAL, Spain — Spain and Switzerland played to a 1-1 draw in a warmup match for the World Cup on Sunday. Spain was in control from the start but couldn't capitalize on its chances and paid the prize after a second-half blunder by goalkeeper David de Gea. SENT: 460 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-RUSSIA SQUAD

MOSCOW — Creative midfielder Alan Dzagoev and Villarreal winger Denis Cheryshev have been confirmed in Russia's final 23-man squad for its home World Cup. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 520 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-NIGERIA SQUAD

VIENNA — Alex Iwobi and Victor Moses are the big names in Nigeria's final 23-man squad for the World Cup, with John Obi Mikel as captain. SENT: 320 words, photos.

SOC--ITALY-BALOTELLI

TURIN, Italy — As far as Mario Balotelli is concerned, he doesn't have to be Italy's captain to be a role model. SENT: 340 words, photos.

SOC--PERU-SAUDI ARABIA

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland — Peru captain Paolo Guerrero scored twice in a 3-0 win over Saudi Arabia in a World Cup warmup Sunday on his comeback, three days after a Swiss supreme court ruling put his doping ban on hold. SENT: 220 words, photos.

EU--BRITAIN-FOOTBALL'S FAR RIGHT

LONDON — The Football Lads Alliance was set up to oppose extremism, but soon found itself drawn into the world of Britain's growing far right. By Jill Lawless. SENT: 1,800 words, photos.

CRI--ENGLAND-PAKISTAN

LEEDS, England — England drew the two-match series against Pakistan with an emphatic innings and 55-run victory within three days in the second and final test on Sunday. SENT: 560 words, photos.

GLF--MEMORIAL

DUBLIN, Ohio — Bryson DeChambeau finally got it right on his third try at the 18th hole and won the Memorial in a playoff on Sunday. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 820 words, photos.

WITH:

— GLF--MEMORIAL-WOODS — Woods happy with his game despite another Sunday fade. By Mitch Stacy. SENT: 590 words, photos.

GLF--US WOMEN'S OPEN

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — The U.S. Women's Open goes to a two-hole playoff between Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn and South Korea's Hyo-Joo Kim. They finished at 11-under 277. By David Brandt. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

GLF--ITALIAN OPEN

BRESCIA, Italy — Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark sunk a 10-foot putt on the final hole to win the Italian Open on Sunday and avoid a playoff with home favorite Francesco Molinari. SENT: 260 words.

ATH--ROCK 'N' ROLL SAN DIEGO

SAN DIEGO — Two-time Olympic gold medalist Meseret Defar of Ethiopia won the women's Synchrony Rock 'n' Roll San Diego Half Marathon on Sunday while Titus Ekiru of Kenya upset Olympic silver medalist Feyisa Lilesa of Ethiopia in the men's race.

CYC--CRITERIUM DU DAUPHINE

VALENCE, France — Polish cyclist Michal Kwiatkowski narrowly won the opening prologue at the Criterium du Dauphine stage race on Sunday. SENT: 160 words.

RGU--LONDON SEVENS

LONDON — Fiji moved to the brink of clinching the sevens rugby world series title after beating closest challenger South Africa 21-17 in the London final on Sunday. SENT: 310 words.

MOT--ITALIAN GP

SCARPERIA, Italy — Jorge Lorenzo led virtually from start to finish to win the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday. Lorenzo surged ahead of pole sitter Valentino Rossi into the first turn at the Mugello circuit and quickly established a comfortable lead. SENT: 120 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports(at)ap.org